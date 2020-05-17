The Lotus Evija will represent a before and after in the small manufacturer of Hethel, accustomed as Lotus was to make light sports, relatively small and not too powerful. The Evija will change everything, an electric supercar that will have four engines and 2,000 horsepower. With these power levels, it will be essential to get grip on the ground, and Lotus has told us about the importance that the aerodynamics of the car will take here.

Richard Hill has been an aerodynamic engineer at Lotus for over 30 years, and perhaps the Evija has been the most difficult, and at the same time exciting, project he has faced during his career. The supercar is a rolling sculpture, with numerous cavities and channels throughout the body through which air circulates, hides and reappears, and always following a function -either aerodynamic or to cool some component.

The first contact of air with the front of the car is of vital importance: the objective is to keep the air flow as low and flat as possible at the front, and guide it through the body so that, when reaching the rear , make it higher. The whole car transforms into an inverted wing with the aim of generating downforce, which keeps it glued to the ground even at high speeds.

Precisely the front splitter it is a fundamental part in the whole set. Is divided into three sections: the central part directs the fresh air to the battery, located behind the seats, to cool it. For its part, the air channeled through the two outermost sections is intended to cool the electrical components of the front axle.

Another of the most striking resources of the car, not only at the aerodynamic level but also in design, are the Venturi effect tunnels behind the rear wheels. A hollow cavity that is born in the front part of the doors and that, in addition to its aesthetic spectacularity, helps to reduce air resistance.

Of course there is a active rear spoiler at the rear, which changes its position both in height and in inclination, which includes a Formula 1-style DRS (Drag Reduction System), and which works together with the rear diffuser to expel the air in the most efficient way possible.

The cavity behind the rear wheels creates a Venturi effect and they are also visually spectacular.

However, when designing a car with these characteristics it is necessary to find a balance to get more aerodynamic grip and keep drag coefficient at bay, that is, the resistance of the car through the air. Lotus has not confirmed either the maximum downward force generated by the car or its Cd coefficient, although it assures that it will make them public when all tests of the car are completed.

Neither short nor lazy, Hill makes it clear that the aerodynamic work done on the Evija is far above a conventional sports car: “It’s like comparing a combat fighter to a child’s kite.” Without a doubt, the Lotus Evija will be a marvel of technique, which only 130 lucky customers will be able to enjoy.

.