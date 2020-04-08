Ensures you prefer to sacrifice downforce to drive lighter cars

Think that lightening the cars would not necessarily slow them down

Sebastian Vettel believes that Formula 1 is not compensated for having such heavy cars despite the great downforce they have. The German would definitely like to drive lighter single-seaters and thinks that there are many areas in which one can work in this regard.

The four-time champion has always been against the excessive weight that cars have gained in recent years. Although Vettel applauds the downforce levels of current Formula 1, he believes that making the cars lighter would not be noticeable in lap times.

“I think the cars are phenomenal in terms of downforce and the amount of downforce we have is ridiculous and how fast the cars are in medium and high speed corners, but at low speed you can feel the weight. You feel it when you move the car back and forth on the chicanes or forks, “says Vettel, speaking for the American web portal Motorsport.com.

“Cars are, in my opinion, too heavy. I think we could get rid of some downforce, we don’t need it, and have lighter cars. In general, we would have the same lap times, perhaps even faster, “he points out.

Today’s cars weigh about 750 kilos. Although Sebastian does not see any problem that the weight has increased to make them safer, with the addition of devices such as the halo, he does consider that there are parts of the car where it can be lightened.

“The weight increased due to the power unit and all the extras that come with it. Obviously part of the weight is the security measures, that is the correct thing and in that we do not want to go back. I mean: the halo alone weighs ten kilos. Perhaps the halo could be made lighter and still be just as solid, “he proposes.

“What I’m saying is that there are justified aspects in weight, but in others there is debate. I think it is worth remembering how good we felt with only 600 or 620 kilos. Now you have 750 kilos at least “, Vettel complains to close.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.