The Dominican Airports company Siglo XXI (Aerodom) revealed that everything is ready for the restart of operations by the terminals operated by this company, hoping that the reopening of the flights will occur when the national authorities authorize them.

Luis López, Director of Communication of Aerodom, explained that all the airports managed by the company “are in optimal operational conditions Prepared to receive thousands of passengers, the government immediately orders the reopening of air traffic, suspended “by the crisis” created by the pandemic. “

López clarified that the information received by Aerodom, from the members of the High Level Commission created by the government to manage the crisis of COVID-19, is that the reopening of borders will take place in phase 4 of the staggered program of de-escalation of measures.

“We are expecting that the reopening can take place from July 1 when we can restart business activities,” said the director of communication of the concessionaire.

In another aspect of his statements, the Aerodom executive said that the company has continued to pay wages to its employees and collaborators despite the difficult economic crisis created by COVID-19 in the country.

“The company decided to continue contributing with all the collaborators despite the fact that we have nearly three months with virtually no income due to the suspension of flight operations,” added the executive, adding that 100% of the company’s employees and collaborators are guaranteed at least 70% of your income during the pandemic months.

Aerodom operates through a concession contract with the Dominican State the International Airports of Las Américas, the Gregorio Luperón de Puerto Plata and the President Juan Bosch de Samaná. It also operates the Doctor Joaquín Balaguer terminals in Santo Domingo, Arroyo Barril de Samaná and María Montez de Barahona.

The flights were suspended on March 15, through a decree issued by the Executive Power, which ordered the closure of land, air and sea borders throughout the national territory to counter the spread of the coronavirus.