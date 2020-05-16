Performing six months of aerobic exercise can improvebrain healthof sedentary elderly people, according to research carried out by scientists from the University of Calgary (Canada) and published in the journal ‘Neurology’.

And, aerobic exercise makes the blood move and, therefore, reaches the brain, thus promoting verbal fluency and cognitive skills. “We have seen that even if you start exercising at once the benefit to your brain can be immense,” the researchers have said.researchers.

To reach this conclusion, the experts analyzed206 adults,those who for six months were included in an aerobic exercise program four days a week for minutes, or two days for 20 minutes.

The participants had an average age of 66 years, did not suffer from aheart problemnor memory, and they underwent cognitive tests at the start of the study, as well as an ultrasound test to measure their blood flow in the brain.

The physical tests were repeated after three months, and thethought teststhey were repeated at the end of the six months. As they progressed through the program, they increased their training by an average of 20 to 40 minutes a day. In addition, they were asked to exercise on their own once a week.

Thus, the scientists observed that, after six months of training, the participants improved 5.7 percent in the tests ofcognitive functionand 2.4 percent in verbal fluency. “This change in verbal fluency is what you would expect to see in someone five years younger,” experts said.

In addition, blood flow increased an average of51.3 centimeters per second(cm / sec) to 52.7 cm / sec, representing an increase of 2.8 percent. Increased blood flow with exercise was associated with a series of modest but significant improvements in aspects of thinking that generally decrease as one ages.

“Our study showed that six months of vigorous exercise can pump blood to regions of the brain that specifically improve yourverbal skills, as well as memory and mental acuity, “said the experts, who have recognized that a limitation of their work is that they did not compare these results with people who did not exercise.

