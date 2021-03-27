Aerial Recovery Group Named Official Partner of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) Department of Disaster Management

The organization will hold its first Resilience Summit at BVI from March 27 to April 2

Aerial Recovery Group has been named an Official Partner of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) Department of Disaster Management, marking the long-term continuation of their work together since Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. The The organization will also hold its first Resilience Summit at BVI from March 27 to April 2. The Summit is an achievement of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Aerial Recovery Group and the BVI Department of Disaster Management, which requires the company to support the territory’s ongoing emergency preparedness and response program.

For the first time, leaders in the field of disaster preparedness and response from around the world will gather at the inaugural Aerial Recovery Group Summit. This internationally connected network of industry leaders and NGOs will provide the insights gained over the past two decades to better prepare for the upcoming hurricane season in 2021 and beyond. The aim of the Summit is to create strategic partnerships that result in saving lives, achieving more effective responses to disasters, generating more collaborative aid, and sharing best practices to work together in nations affected by natural disasters. Through work on the Summit, Aerial Recovery Group in partnership with the BVI Department of Disaster Management will create a “Disaster Best Practices” book that will be distributed throughout the industry as a shared resource for disaster preparedness. Also participating in the Summit will be Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Andrew Fahie, officials from the Department of Disaster Management, and others who played key roles in the 2017 response efforts at BVI. The Resilience Summit is scheduled to be held annually, and will host preeminent industry NGOs and leaders in disaster recovery every year.

“Aerial got to work just days after Hurricane Irma in 2017 and was present when Hurricane Maria struck. Our mission has been to document and share the recovery process with the entire world, to encourage people to continue to believe. , vacationing and investing in the British Virgin Islands, “said Britnie Turner, founder and CEO of Aerial Recovery Group. “Our work with the BVI government remains extremely important and we are happy to continue our long-standing partnership by hosting the first Resilience Summit in BVI.”

In order to allow the international audience to join the recovery and follow that process, Aerial Produced, the organization’s production group, created BVI Strong Story, a documentary, and BVI Stronger, a 10-part documentary series on the country’s resilience and recovery. These films feature the people of the BVI overcoming insurmountable obstacles to become even stronger on the other side of the storm, telling the story of how the British Virgin Islands recovered from the two most devastating hurricanes to ever hit Atlantic soil during that time. Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

According to the Premier and Minister of Finance, the Honorable Andrew A. Fahie: “With BVI LOVE, we thank Aerial Recovery Group for their partnership in highlighting the work of many individuals and organizations as we all work together to rebuild our communities. The documentary and the series offer an up-close look at the resilience of our Virgin Islanders and their willingness to rebuild our communities after the devastating consequences left by Irma and Maria. “

BVI Governor John J. Rankin added: “I welcome the private sector and thank Aerial Recovery Group for their continued support of our Disaster Management Department and the people of BVI. It is key that we all work together, both internationally. and locally, to be as prepared as we can for any disaster. We can all do our bit by starting in advance to prepare personally, for example, by starting to stock up on contingency supplies. Every business and every family should have a plan and I encourage everyone to consider reaching out to those who might need a little extra help this year. “

Aerial Recovery Group is a broad spectrum emergency management firm founded with a mission to save lives, eliminate confusion, maximize relief, and accelerate recovery. The organization accomplishes all of this by sharing best practices, harnessing the power of technology and communications, and utilizing the world’s best talent through highly trained special military forces and teams that work side-by-side with government agencies and communities to prepare, response and recovery after natural disasters. Aerial Recovery Group is one of the Aerial Group portfolio businesses founded by entrepreneur Britnie Turner.

