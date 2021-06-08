Aena will appeal to the courts the precautionary measures of the Dufry contracts

The measures were adopted last March without granting a hearing to Aena as a defendant, within the judicial procedure initiated by Dufry, who requested the modification of the current contracts with Aena due to the effects of the pandemic at Spanish airports.

The precautionary measures that are maintained include the precautionary suspension of the payment of the rent of the Duty Free, Duty Pay and Retail contracts in what exceeds the amending agreement.

According to the company that manages the duty-free shops at the airports, said agreement would have been reached between both parties, so the issued order considers it provisionally valid.

Likewise, the ruling maintains the paralysis of the execution of guarantees given in guarantee of the contracts and the bond of 27.47 million euros imposed on Dufry to respond to the damages that his request may cause to Aena. According to Aena, this order of maintenance of the precautionary measures does not prejudge the merits of the lawsuit filed before the same Court of First Instance number 39 of Madrid by Dufry, which requested the modification of the contracts currently in force between Dufry and Aena .

Aena proposed to the plaintiffs, in January 2021, an agreement that It meant a reduction of 56% of the minimum income guaranteed in the contracts during the year 2020. This deal was rejected by Dufry.

The manager of the Spanish airports estimates that the decision in the first instance on the merits of the matter will probably be adopted by the Court of First Instance throughout the next 2022.