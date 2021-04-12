Aena strengthens itself in the face of the pandemic with 700 million euros in loans

Apr 12 (Reuters) – The Spanish airport group Aena announced the signing of credits with financial institutions for an amount of 700 million euros, which will strengthen its liquidity to overcome the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new loans have maturities of between 2 and 5 years and terms of disposition until October 2021.

With this, Aena increases the availability of cash and credit facilities to date to a total of 2,254 million euros, to which is added the possibility of issuing through the Euro Commercial Paper (ECP) program of up to 900 million euros, of which 845 million euros are available.

(Information by Tomás Cobos; edited by Darío Fernández)