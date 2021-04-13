Aena signs loans for a total of 700 million to reinforce its liquidity against the covid

Aena has notified this Monday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) the signing of loans for a total value of 700 million euros to reinforce its liquidity in the face of the situation of its business activity derived from the covid.

These loans acquired with various financial entities have maturity terms of between 2 and 5 years and terms of disposal until October 2021. The company considers that these measures they are “necessary” to be able to overcome the situation caused by the health crisis.

In this way, Aena increases the availability of cash and credit facilities to a total of 2,254 million euros currently, to which is added the possibility of issuing through the ‘Euro Commercial Paper’ (ECP) program of up to 900 million of euros. Of this amount, only 845 million are available.

Aena’s figures: 3,200,222 passengers in the month of March

The airports in the Aena network closed the month of March with 3,200,222 passengers, 84.0% less than in the same month of 2019; 78,257 aircraft movements, 55.8% less; and 84,846 tons of merchandise, 10.2% less. The decrease in passenger traffic has continued this month due to restrictions on mobility both in Spain and in the rest of the world caused by COVID-19.

Compared to 2020, the comparison is 60.6% less in passenger traffic, 21.5% less in operations and 27.2 more in cargo. It should be remembered that, in mid-March 2020, the declaration of a state of alarm in Spain led to the home confinement of the entire country and, therefore, the prohibition of any non-essential displacement. In addition, the pandemic implied restrictions on mobility around the world.

Of the total number of travelers registered in March, 3,178,229 corresponded to commercial passengers, of which 1,908,012 traveled on domestic flights, 72.1% less than in March 2019 (-30.6% compared to 2020) , and 1,270,217 did so on international flights, 90.3% less (-76.2% compared to 2020).