Aena has tendered two contracts for a combined value of 19.7 million to reinforce with more than 1,000 people the support staff from July 1, coinciding with the opening this week of borders to third countries in coordination with the European Union (EU), in the controls that Foreign Health carries out on the airport network.

Specifically, Aena has tendered a health personnel contract for 8.9 million euros to Chiron and another of 10.8 million euros for support staff with Interserve. As of this Wednesday, there will be more than 650 support people working on these airport network controls. This figure will be adapted to operations.

However, as of June 21, with the opening of borders with the European Union and the Schengen area, the Foreign Health staff were reinforced with around 100 support people for the arrival controls of foreign passengers.

These controls follow the recommendations of the European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), in collaboration with the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), and coordinated with member states and international airport (AECI) and airline associations (IATA).

Three controls

The security measures are made up of three security filters, the temperature filter, with a “very effective and highly rigorous” process; he documentary film, which is based on responsible statements with health information for traceability or monitoring of the person, and visual control. If there is any suspicious case, these passengers go through an additional filter where the health personnel assess the clinical and epidemiological situation of the passenger.

In the control of borders and access to the national territory, the State Security Forces and Bodies They have also increased their strength and capabilities based on flights and the number of passengers to “maintain safety and fluidity in transit.” The number of agents will also be increasing in the coming days.

More than 1,400 scheduled flights

For July 1, airlines have scheduled 1,482 passenger flights on the Aena network, of which 743 are arrivals and 739 departures, compared to 6,500 that were operated the same day in 2019. An operation that increases compared to previous days on domestic flights, from the European Union and from the Schengen area and coincides with the increase in operations announced by various airlines to this month.

Specifically, 390 arrivals and 391 departures of domestic flights are scheduled; 342 arrivals and 337 departures from the European Union and the Schengen area, and eleven departures and eleven arrivals from third countries, which continue to respond to reasons of force majeure, such as rescue or repatriation, since commercial flights still have to comply with the list of opening of borders established by the countries of the European Union.

Airports

By airports, that of Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, which will reopen Terminal T1, has a total of 178 operations scheduled, 89 of them arrivals and 89 departures. While at the airport Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-EL Prat 172 operations are scheduled. In this installation a part of the Longitudinal Dock of T1 will be reopened.

Palma de Mallorca airport, which will reopen Module A, has 210 operations scheduled for this Wednesday, specifically 107 arrivals and 103 departures.

As for the rest of the airports, the Malaga-Costa del Sol airport will reopen terminal T3 on July 1 and the rest recover their normal hours, except Córdoba, which will do so on July 5, and Huesca and La Rioja, which will continue. on demand without an estimated date to fly to normal.