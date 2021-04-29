Aena rises 0.68% in the Stock Market despite losing 241.2 million until March

Madrid, Apr 29 (EFE) .- The shares of the airport manager AENA rose 0.68% on the Spanish Stock Exchange this Thursday, after the company reported that it lost 241.2 million euros in the first quarter of this year , compared to the gain of 23.1 million in the same period of 2020.

At 10:00 am, Aena’s shares revalue 0.68% to reach 141.40 euros per share.

In the accumulated of the year, the value loses 0.56%.

According to data sent this Thursday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), revenues stood at 353.3 million euros, 54.8% less than in the first quarter of 2020.

(c) EFE Agency