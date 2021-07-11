Aena restores activity in all its airport terminals

Travelers at the Adolfo Suárez – Madrid Barajas Airport, on July 9. (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

Aena has already restored activity in all its airport terminals, with the reactivation of tourism and the increase in air traffic demand, after closures due to low activity derived from mobility restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the airport manager, progress in the vaccination process and the establishment of the digital covid certificate have been key to increasing demand.

With the total reopening of its infrastructures, Aena provides services to airlines to operate their routes, with a guarantee of quality of service and compliance with health measures, it underlines in a statement.

According to their data, on July 6, the César Manrique-Lanzarote Airport opened Terminal T2, which it kept closed. Previously, on July 1, the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport opened T2 and T3, Málaga-Costa del Sol put T2 into operation and Palma de Mallorca, Module A.

Fifteen days before, on June 15, Terminal T2 of the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport was opened and other airports have also put into operation different areas of their terminals that were closed.

Safe places

Aena emphasizes that they are “safe airports” with the Operational Recovery Plan that it launched in April 2020 and that includes more than 100 safety, hygiene and health control measures aimed at users (cleaning and disinfection, ventilation, gel dispensers hydroalcoholic, mandatory use of a mask, protective screens, footprints and bands on the ground marking the safety distance, signage, public address, contactless elements, continuous information to the passenger, new operating procedures, among others).

With its implementation, the main 30 airports in the Aena network have already been certified by the Airport Health Accreditation program of the Airports Council International (ACI), which assesses compliance with the sanitary measures recommended by ACI, the Aviation Organization Civil International (ICAO), the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

The rest of the network is in the final part of the process to obtain it.

In addition, in order to contribute to the recovery of air activity, Aena once again applies a traffic recovery incentive for airlines this summer season, which entails a discount on the landing rate for operations that exceed certain thresholds. growth.

In addition, at infocovidaena.es, located on the Aena website, all the information on the measures implemented against covid-19 is collected so that passengers are informed and can schedule their trip.

