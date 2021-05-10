Aena goes public: the Supreme Court rules that commercial contracts are concessions

The actions of Aena fell sharply on the stock market (-3%; 145.70 euros) after the Supreme court has ruled that commercial contracts (accounted for 37% of Aena’s EBITDA in 2019) that were governed by the ‘lease’ modality should be considered ‘service concession contracts subject to harmonized regulation’.

Banco Sabadell analysts explain that, if this ruling is finally applied to all commercial contracts of Aena (the sentence refers to a restoration contract but when stating about the nature of the contract it could be extended to other commercial activities), the three main consequences would be:

1. Greater labor rights of the workers of the awarded companies of said contracts. What in practice means that these workers would have subrogation of contracts in the event of a change in the successful bidder.

2. In the selection of companies awarded tenders, price cannot be the only selection requirement. There must be a prior filter by technical criteria. Something that should not imply a significant change.

3. Aena I would be obliged to rebalance concessions when losses are beyond the control of the operator or due to force majeure (This element would include issues such as Covid-19). This point is the one that would have Greater relevance, since it would have a direct impact on the issue of the rent reduction proposal that Aena made to its tenants and that has been rejected by 32% of them (which represent 86% of commercial income and which includes all the large operators international).

For the Sabadell experts, the news is “negative due to the noise it may generate“, and that in his opinion” would serve as an additional argument to tenants who have not accepted Aena’s rent reduction proposal. “

In addition, they point out that “although we believe that it is difficult for tenants to achieve a 100% reduction at the Judicial level (main risk for Aena), we do believe that, given the prolongation of confinements (and the consequent drop in traffic) a 50% fare reduction may be insufficient for many of the airport’s shop operators, leading them to bankruptcy if traffic levels continue at current levels. “

In your opinion, “this could force Aena to sit down and negotiate with its tenants (beyond the purely judicial question) a review that in any case would have the one-off consideration and that we do not expect that in any case represents more than 200 million euros in 2021 (

For their part, Bankinter experts affirm that it is “bad news for Aena. Although it is a sentence related to a process prior to the virus, it could affect the judicial process you have with some of your tenants for forced closures during confinement. Up to 800 million euros, of which we have already included 440 million in the income statement and valuation “.