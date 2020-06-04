Aena maintains the expansion of the two largest airports in Spain, that of Madrid Barajas and Barcelona el Prat, despite the crisis and the collapse of transport. Plans that will involve an investment of 5 billion euros, although the effects generated by the coronavirus will delay its implementation “beyond” the planned start date for 2022.

This was indicated by the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, who also confirmed that the country’s airport operator has resumed its short-term investment plans, although also with delays due to the effects of the pandemic.

«Aena maintains its investment commitments in force despite the fact that it is estimated that air transport will not reach the levels of travelers it presented in 2019 until 2022 or 2023, before the crisis », Ábalos assured during his appearance in the Senate.

The Covid-19 does not cancel investments

Thus, he indicated that the operator will “reactivate” the remaining investments to be made from the first part of its strategic plan, DORA 2017-2021, estimated at 1,200 million euros, although he pointed out that “in some cases there may be investment delays planned for 2020 that will pass to 2021”.

Likewise, the minister transmitted that Aena maintains the large investments of expansion of the main airports iincluded in the second part of your strategic plan.

«Aena continues to consider that the major expansion projects planned for the second DORA, which runs between 2022-2026, mainly the considerable investments planned for the expansion of the Madrid and Barcelona airports, will continue to be necessary », he assured.

However, he noted that “the effects of the Covid-19 crisis on the passenger volume in the coming years it may lead to the start-up period being extended beyond 2022 ″.

Digitization

Along the same lines, Ábalos assured that the company led by Maurici Lucena continues with its sustainability plans and digitization and innovation.

In the latter case, it indicated that the use of technology It will be the “main tool” for airports and air transport in general to face the challenges of the coming years in the ‘post-David’ era.

«This challenge will involve developing a new way of relating to passengers within a framework of new normal, in which the digital transformation of traditional airport businesses will be essential, “he added.

‘Green’ recovery

Among other objectives of this Aena strategy, I cite measures to using drones in airport operations management and maintenance, and the digitization of customer relationship processes, whether internal or external, “that result in an improvement in their experience”.

Regarding sustainability, Aena will focus on promoting a green recovery for the air transport sector, prioritizing aspects such as the reduction of the carbon footprint, the minimization of acoustic impact, energy efficiency, the use of renewable energy and the protection of biodiversity.