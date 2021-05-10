Aena, about to confirm an ascending triangle

Everything indicates that the value can successfully attack the important resistance zone of 150-151 euros. Thus confirming an important sign of strength in value.

The ascending triangle is a pattern of bullish implications, trend continuation. It is characterized because the upper side is horizontal while the lower side is a bullish diagonal that acts as a support. The figure will be considered valid if the price touches at least three times the support line and twice the resistance line (or at least twice the support line and three times the resistance line). Generally, the volume increases significantly when the bullish escape occurs. The break or escape usually occurs between half and 3/4 of the length of the triangle. Regarding the goal of climbing in the figure, a first approximation is the width of the triangle projected upward from the horizontal resistance breakout point.