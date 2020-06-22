TODOmercadoWEB.es
© photo by Francesco De Cicco / TuttoLegaPro.com
Tuesday 02 June 2020 00: 12Europe
by José M. Díaz
Offensive midfielder Mateo García (23), who previously played for UD Las Palmas, CA Osasuna or AD Alcorcón, could close his cycle at Estrella Roja to join the ranks of the Athenian AEK, according to Sportime.
/ * Settaggio delle variabili * /
var menunav = 'europe';
var indirizzo = window.location.pathname.split ("https://www.todomercadoweb.es/");
var word = '';
if (word == '') word = getQueryParam ('word');
zone var = "default";
var azione = "read";
var idsezione = "13";
var titolo_art = "AEK, interest in former osasunista Mateo García";
var sezione_art = "Europe";
var now = '22 June pray 13:41 ';
var squadra = "";
/ * Settaggio della searchbar (with titoletto) * /
var searchbar = false;
if (indirizzo[1]! = '' && word == '') searchbar = indirizzo[1].replace (/ - / gi, "") .replace (/ _ / gi, "") .toUpperCase ();
else if (azione == 'search') {
searchbar = "Search";
if (word! = false && word! = '') searchbar = searchbar + 'for' + word.toUpperCase ()
} else if (azione == 'contatti') searchbar = azione.toUpperCase ();
indirizzo = indirizzo[1].replace ('-', '');
if (word == false) word = '';
/ * Asynchronous cartoon degli social script (version this comments your main_all.js) * /
if (("read" == azione || "media" == azione) && euPubConsentExists) {var scripts =["//connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1"];! function (e) {for (var t = 0, a = e.length; a> t; t ++) {var o = document.createElement ("script"); o.type = "text / javascript", or .async =! 0, o.src = e[t]; var r = document.getElementsByTagName ("script")[0]; r.parentNode.insertBefore (o, r)}} (scripts)}
function lazyImage (id)
{
var imgs = document.getElementById (id);
if (imgs! == undefined && imgs! == null)
{
var img = imgs.getElementsByTagName ('IMG');
if (img! == undefined && img! == null && img.length> 0)
{
for (var i = 0; i
Catégorie : EXPLICA-Football
admin
Posts created 1405
Navigation de l’article
Article précédent COVID-19 : Le gouverneur discute de l’augmentation des cas de coronavirus dans le sud de la Floride – . Miami (51)Article suivant El próximo recurso compartido cercano similar a AirDrop de Android también está planeado para Chrome y Chrome OS
Laisser un commentaire Annuler la réponse
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Commentaire
Adresse de messagerie *
Site web
Laisser un commentaire
Rechercher :
Articles récents
il y aura moins de jeux mobiles
Le Galaxy Fold 2 aura un design bien meilleur que le modèle de première génération – .
la membrane de la réalité
El próximo recurso compartido cercano similar a AirDrop de Android también está planeado para Chrome y Chrome OS
AEK, interest in former osasunista Mateo García
Commentaires récents
Archives
juin 2020
Catégories
Bnews : Apple
Bnews : Divertissement
Bnews : Gaming
Bnews : Tech
breaking news coronavirus
breaking news INTERNATIONAL
EXPLICA-Football
EZ : mobile
Méta
Connexion Flux des publications Flux des commentaires Site de WordPress-FR
Articles similaires
EXPLICA-Footballjuin 21, 2020
« Tomorrow one always has the illusion of returning to River, it was a beautiful passage, » admitted Camilo Mayada
S
EXPLICA-Footballjuin 21, 2020
Summary and goals of Bayern-Freiburg (3-1) match of day 33.
R
EXPLICA-Footballjuin 21, 2020
Rumors and news of the signings of River and Boca for the coming season
EXPLICA-Footballjuin 20, 2020
Champions League 2019-2020: new dates, format, calendar and venue | News today | Champions League
Copyright 2020 Agence SEO Tous droits réservés. Theme par ThemeGrill. Fièrement propulsé par WordPress
Rechercher :
Commencez à saisir votre recherche ci-dessus et pressez Entrée pour rechercher. ESC pour annuler.