TODOmercadoWEB.es © photo by Francesco De Cicco / TuttoLegaPro.com Tuesday 02 June 2020 00: 12Europe by José M. Díaz Offensive midfielder Mateo García (23), who previously played for UD Las Palmas, CA Osasuna or AD Alcorcón, could close his cycle at Estrella Roja to join the ranks of the Athenian AEK, according to Sportime.

