Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Last week SEGA finally announced the release date of 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim in the West. With the arrival of the latest Vanillaware RPG, some players hoped that Princess Crown would also arrive in our region for the first time, but the bad news is that this extra game will not be available in the West.

In case you don’t know, the first copies of 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim in Japan included the port of Princess Crown, the action RPG title that was released in 1999 for SEGA Saturn and has never reached the West. The game is one of George Kamitani’s earliest projects and has had a port for the PlayStation Portable, in which it was used to make the PlayStation 4. There was hope that this retro title would finally reach other parts of the world with the launch. Western 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim, but hopes were dashed after it was recently confirmed that this will not be the case.

In case you missed it: Vanillaware has already hinted at his next project.

Princess Crown will remain exclusive to Japan

The game’s distributor in other parts of the world, Koch Media (via DualShockers), revealed that there are no plans to bring the PlayStation 4 version of Princess Crown to the West, after a fan asked about this possibility.

It is important to say that there is no Princess Crown location for America, because, as we mentioned, the title has never left Japan, so, although the adaptation to PlayStation 4 is already ready, it was necessary to modify the dialogues at least to English. So it is understandable that this does not come true.

Let’s take into account that this process takes time. Additionally, ATLUS is making every effort to get 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim to debut in the West as planned. In fact, the game will arrive with Japanese audio and English subtitles, and later an update would add English audio support.

Cette version of Princess Crown n’est pour le moment pas prévue chez nous! – Koch Media France🎮 (@KochMediaFR) June 15, 2020

How do you receive this news? Did you expect 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim to include Princess Crown? Have you heard of this SEGA Saturn game? Tell us in the comments.

13 Sentinels Aegis Rim is an RPG game, but it is more focused on adventure compared to Princess Crown. In this new Vanillaware adventure you will be able to control 13 characters that will sometimes pilot giant sentinels that will defend their city from kaijus attacks, so it will also have elements of combat and strategy.

13 Sentinels Aegis Rim will debut on September 8 of this year and will feature an edition that will include an art book. If you are interested in this RPG title, we invite you to check its profile.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source