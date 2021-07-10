AEDAS Homes: take advantage of fixes to buy

AEDAS Homes technical indicators as of July 10, 2021

Aedas Homes is a residential real estate developer focused on high quality homes with a high diversification nationwide. Its valuation multiples are aligned with the rest of the sector (see “Opportunities in the real estate sector”) and it has just presented an ambitious business plan with the aim of doubling its income by 2025/2026.

The action of AEDAS Homes obtains a total score of outstanding, a 9.0 out of a maximum of 10 points, with our technical indicators. The score is high and is only obtained when a large majority of the patterns analyzed (trend, momentum, volume and volatility) favor continued increases in the time frames studied (medium and long term).

Aedas Homes on daily chart and logarithmic scale, with Amplitude Range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Graphic analysis of AEDAS Homes as of July 10, 2021

A graphical analysis of the price series allows us to appreciate a structure of increasing significant highs / lows that we identify with a bullish channel. Volume rallies sharply supporting the latest upward momentum as volatility approaches year-on-year lows. The underlying trend is bullish and short-term corrections should be interpreted as a buying opportunity. In this context, the previous resistance zone, 23.65 / 23.00, represents a good place to take long or buy positions.

If you like trend operations, become a subscriber and enjoy our online course