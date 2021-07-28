Aedas Homes, Indra, Naturgy and ArcelorMittal

Related news

The selective spanish it loses the 8,700 points by the hair although it still moves within the price range marked in Monday’s session.

We still have the key from a technical point of view at 8,830 points while at the bottom we cannot afford to lose the 8,600 points.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

What should you invest in according to your age ?:

1) Aedas Homes: The value has rebounded before 26 euros and now we must be very attentive to see if he manages to break the 27 to be able to enter it. Obviously, the protective stop slightly below 26 euros to seek 28.40.

2) Indra: Is fiddling with the 8 euros and it is time to continue waiting to see a confirmation to assess the strength and desire to continue with the bullish reaction towards the resistance of 8.80 euros. We will have to leave if yesterday’s lows are lost.

3) Naturgy: As long as you do not lose the 22.42 euros we must wait to see a test of the resistance of 22.82 euros as a preliminary step to testing its all-time highs.

4) ArcelorMittal: Confirm the new annual highs with a second close above 27.45 euros and now we should see a continuity towards the resistance of 30.05 euros if we don’t lose them again.

Evolution of the values ​​under monitoring Eduardo Bolinches VisualChart

Follow the topics that interest you