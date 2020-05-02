Federal deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG) requested and received bribes in a ‘sophisticated parallel accounting scheme’, accuses the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) in a complaint filed this Thursday, 30, with the Supreme Court. The undue advantages totaling R $ 65 million would have been paid by the construction companies Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez in exchange for the toucan’s political influence in the concession and construction of hydroelectric plants in Rondônia.

The transfers would have been carried out between 2009 and 2011, a period in which Aécio held the positions of governor of Minas Gerais and senator of the State. The undue advantages were paid through Dimas Toledo, former director of Furnas and former ally of the toucan, and by businessman Alexandre Accioly, from the Bodytech chain. The toucan was denounced for 22 acts in which he requested, accepted and received a bribe.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicates that the codename assigned to Aécio, according to the statement of executives of the Odebrecht group, especially Marcelo Odebrecht, was ‘mineirinho’. The payment of, according to the PGR, consisted of a ‘sophisticated parallel accounting scheme’, in which the origin, ownership, location and movement of resources of illicit origin was concealed.

According to the PGR, the payments’ aimed to obtain political support, in order to promote bureaucratic unraveling related to the Madeira Project (Santo Antonio and Jirau Hydroelectric Plants) – using the condition of Governor of Minas Gerais and the post de Senador -, making the progress of administrative processes, licenses and authorizations of interest to Odebrecht to be processed quickly and without obstacles, as well as interfere with the federal government to cancel the award of the work related to the Jirau Hydroelectric Plant ‘.

“In addition, Aécio Neves and Odebrecht executives competed for a money laundering cycle that involved concealment and concealment by a sophisticated laundering scheme, the use of third parties to obtain money, to transport and to receive, in addition to the use of code names and password to share with your agent, all to conceal the illicit origin of the money “, affirms the PGR.

The Prosecutor’s Office also indicates Aécio’s ‘patrimonial evolution’ in declarations to the Electoral Court, which would have suffered a jump after the payment of the fees. In 2010, the toucan declared a campaign worth R $ 617 thousand to the Senate. Four years later, in 2014, the declared equity jumped to R $ 2.5 million.

Sought by the report, the defense of the toucan stated that ‘there is and has never been any crime on the part of Aécio Neves’. “It has been exhaustively demonstrated that the conclusions reached by the delegate are untrue and disconnected from the whistleblowers’ own reports and, what is more serious, from the PF’s own investigations,” said criminalist Alberto Zacharias Toron.

“Marcelo Bahia Odebrecht and Ênio Augusto Pereira e Silva (x-manager of Human Resources at the contractor) promised Aécio Neves and then paid this R $ 30 million in order to buy the parliamentary support in the causes of interest of the Odebrecht group, notably: 1. intermediation to expedite the issuance of the installation license for the Santo Antônio Hydroelectric Power Plant and start the works; and 2. intermediation to reverse the result considered illegal by the group in the Jirau HPP event, making payment of the aforementioned amount through people. indicated by the operator of Aécio Neves “, points out the PGR.

According to the attorney general’s office, after this case, Andrade Gutierrez approached the toucan and paid another R $ 35 million.

“To hide and conceal the nature and origin of this second value, a fictitious contract was signed between Construtora Andrade Gutierrez and Holding AALU Participações e Investimento, of which Alexandre Accioly is a partner, a personal friend of Aécio Neves, on two occasions – R $ 1.8 million and R $ 35 million from Andrade Gutierrez -, undue advantages and, together with Aécio Neves and Dimas Toledo, promoted money laundering “.

Part of the tuition fees would have been paid through offshore. According to PGR, Accioly, through Embercy Servides Limited at UBS – Union of Swiss Banks, located in Singapore, and at Antigua Overseas Bank, received kickbacks to Aécio in transfers that took place between November 14, 2008 and December 16 2009. The information is contained in Odebrecht files with the name ‘Mineirinho.doc’.

Alexandre Accioly’s lawyers reported that they had no access to the complaint filed against the businessman and pointed out that he ‘did not receive any illicit amount on behalf of anyone, least of all Odebrecht, Andrade Gutierrez or any other company’.

WITH THE WORD, THE CRIMINALIST ALBERTO ZACHARIAS TORON, WHO DEFENDS AÉCIO NEVES

This news causes surprise and outrage. There is not and never was any crime on the part of Aécio Neves. It was exhaustively demonstrated that the conclusions reached by the delegate are untrue and disconnected from the whistleblowers’ own reports and, what is more serious, from the PF’s own investigations. In fact, the absurdity of the present case is such that the reports of the whistleblowers themselves contradict each other. Just read them. Then, once again, the Defense is surprised by systematic leaks of confidential inquiry, and it is certain that not even the lawyers had access to the referred complaint to counter it.

Finally, the Defense trusts that the Judiciary will promote a detained and impartial analysis of the facts and will come to the only possible conclusion: there is not even a hint of crime on the part of Deputy Aécio.

Alberto Zacharias Toron – Lawyer

WITH THE WORD, THE DEFENSE OF ALEXANDRE ACCYOLI

Alexandre Accioly’s defense did not have access to a possible complaint filed against him. In several demonstrations throughout the investigation, Alexandre Accioly proved from a documentary point of view that he is not and was never an intermediary with Aécio Neves. It did not receive any illicit value in the name of anyone, least of all the companies Odebrecht, Andrade Gutierrez or any other company.

It is important to note that Accioly has been an entrepreneur for 40 years without any blemishes in his life.

This accusation is unreasonable, unfounded and fanciful.

José Luis Oliveira Lima and Renato de Moraes – Lawyers.

WITH THE WORD, THE EX-DIRECTOR OF FURNAS DIMAS TOLEDO

Until the publication of this article, the report did not receive a response from Dimas Toledo’s defense. The space remains open to demonstrations.

