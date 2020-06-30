A. Human Rights Council opens its 44th session

Start: Jun 30, 2020 07:57 GMT

End: Jun 30, 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA – U.N. Human Rights Council scheduled to open its 44th session, lasting until July 21, to examine violations worldwide. A. High Commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet to make opening statement. It will be followed by debates on her office’s report issued in June on killings in the ‘war on drugs’ in the Philippines and on the situation of Rohingya people in Myanmar.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT – Session opened by Ambassador Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger (Austria), President of the Human Rights Council (14th cycle)

0815GMT – Address by Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, presenting an oral update on global human rights developments and on the human rights implications of COVID-19 on human rights (statement will be shared with you as soon as possible)

0840GMT – Address by Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of Hong Kong, (by video message)

0845GMT – Presentation of report by the High Commissioner for Human Rights on the human rights situation in the Philippines. Presentation will by following statements, and thereafter an interactive discussion with States and NGOs:

-Menardo I. Guevarra, Justice Secretary (Minister), Philippines (video message)

-Karen Lucia Gomez-Dumpit, Commissioner, National Commission on Human Rights, Philippines (video message)

-Ray Paolo J. Santiago, Executive Director, Ateneo Human Rights Center, Ateneo de Manila University, Philippines (video message)

1045GMT – Oral update of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar, followed by an interactive dialogue with States and NGOs, commencing with a statement from Myanmar as concerned country (speaker to be confirmed)

