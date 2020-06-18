Macron meets Johnson at Downing street

Start: Jun 18, 2020 3:23 PM GMT

End: Jun 18, 2020 3:31 PM GMT

LONDON – Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will join the President of the French Republic to celebrate the 80th anniversary go De Gaulle’s ‘Appel’ on 18th June 1940.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16: 9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

The post ADVISORY –TAPE PLAYBACK – WW2-ANNIVERSARY / MACRON-JOHNSON appeared first on Analogik.