Solar eclipse witnessed in Dubai, Karachi and Ahmedabad

Start: 21 Jun 2020 04:28 GMT

End: Jun 21, 2020 07:00 GMT

DUBAI / KARACHI / AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT- The UAE witnesses a partial solar eclipse, whilst Karachi and New Delhi witness a full annular solar eclipse

SCHEDULE:

0428GMT – Partial eclipse starts in Karachi

0450GMT – Partial eclipse starts in Dubai

0506GMT – Partial eclipse starts Ahmedabad, Gujarat (ANI – DO NOT USE INDIA)

0516GMT – Partial eclipse in Dubai

0536GMT – Time that the partial eclipse is at its peak in Dubai

0552GMT – eclipse in Karachi

0559GMT – Full eclipse in Karachi

0630GMT – Full eclipse in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

0613GMT – Eclipse seen against New Delhi’s India Gate War memorial.

