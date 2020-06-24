South Korea’s Unification Ministry holds newser

Start: 24 Jun 2020 01:22 GMT

End: Jun 24, 2020 01:41 GMT

SEOUL, SOUTHKOREA – South Korea’s Unification Ministry, in charge of the inter-Korea relations, holds a regular news briefing after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that the North decided to suspend military action plans against South Korea.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: .

Aspect Ratio: 16: 9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

The post ADVISORY NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA / KIM-SOUTHKOREA appeared first on Analogik.