Hong Kong’s Lam holds newser after China passes security law
Start: 01 Jul 2020 05:50 GMT
End: Jul 01, 2020 07:00 GMT
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES, HONG KONG, CHINA – Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media after new national security legislation is enacted in the Asian financial capital.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: .
Aspect Ratio: 16: 9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH / ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
The post ADVISORY HONGKONG-PROTESTS / ANNIVERSARY-CARRIE LAM appeared first on Analogik.