German Fin Min Scholz details plans to increase borrowing
Start: Jun 17, 2020 10:01 GMT
End: Jun 17, 2020 11:00 GMT
BERLIN – German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks to reporters after the cabinet approves new borrowing by a further 62.5 billion euros ($ 70.5 billion) to a record 218.5 billion this year for measures to boost recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
SCHEDULE:
1015GMT – Scholz news conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: CORONA POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16: 9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
The post ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS / GERMANY-BUDGET appeared first on Analogik.