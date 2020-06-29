Macron meets citizens ’council on environment proposals
Start: Jun 29, 2020 09:07 GMT
End: Jun 29, 2020 12:00 GMT
PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron meets a citizen council’s to discuss their proposals over measures for cutting carbon emissions. The meeting happens one day after Macron’s centrist party received a drubbing in municipal elections, with a surge of support for the Greens who seized several big cities.
Schedule:
0804GMT – Arrivals and exterior
0857GMT – News conference expected in gardens of the Elysee Palace
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16: 9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
The post ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE / FRANCE-MACRON appeared first on Analogik.