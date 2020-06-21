Metropolitan Police statement on Reading stabbings

Start: Jun 21, 2020 10:19 GMT

End: Jun 21, 2020 12:00 GMT

LONDON – Assistant Commissioner (Specialist Operations) Metropolitan Police statement after three people have died and three are in hospital with serious injuries following a knife attack in Reading.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16: 9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

The post ADVISORY BRITAIN-SECURITY / appeared first on Analogik.