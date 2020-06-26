Vietnam hosts 36th ASEAN Summit online
Start: Jun 26, 2020 01:16 GMT
End: Jun 26, 2020 01:50 GMT
HANOI, VIETNAM – The 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) summit is held in Hanoi, Vietnam, via online teleconference with remarks by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the opening ceremony.
SCHEDULE:
0115 GMT – Opening ceremony
