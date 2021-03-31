advice to prevent and treat them

What is an allergy?

An allergy is an immune system reaction towards a substance that is not harmful to most people. People who have allergies are often sensitive to more than one thing. In addition, the substances that usually cause the most reactions are pollen, dust mites, mold spores, insect bites or certain medications.

On the other hand, the immune system tends to fight germs. Is he defense system of the body. However, most allergic reactions respond to a false alarm. Allergies can cause a number of symptoms such as sneezing, itching, rashes, asthma, or even edema (swelling).