advice from Elon Musk’s mother

Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk at an Oscars party in 2017. REUTERS / Danny Moloshok

Regardless of our personal opinions about Elon Musk, the tycoon creator of Tesla and Space X, there is no doubt that his dedication and work discipline are extraordinary, which has led him to become, not only one of the most admired entrepreneurs in the world. planet, but also one of the richest.

And if you are wondering, how has he achieved such professional success, the key may be in the education he received. His mother, Canadian model Maye Musk, has provided some advice on how to raise such a child.

The woman, now 73, wrote an article for CNBC detailing her strategies for raising her three children: Elon, Kimbal – now a restaurant industry entrepreneur – and Tosca, a producer and filmmaker.

Maye Musk and Errol Musk were married in South Africa, and when they divorced Elon Musk was about 9 years old and went to live with his father. It was a bad experience and years later the businessman described his father as a “terrible human being”.

After high school, Musk moved to Canada and his mother and siblings followed soon after.

These are the four fundamental tips from Maye Musk:

one. Put them to work from a young age

Maye Musk herself helped her father, a Canadian chiropractor, from childhood: first in the production of a newsletter and then working as a receptionist in the family business.

When Maye became a single mother at age 31, she made sure that her three children helped her in her nutrition business. Specifically, Elon explained how to use the word processor, in what would be the dawn of the information technology era.

two. Treat them like adults

“My parents treated us like adults who could be trusted,” he wrote, “and their influence is evident in the way I raised my children.” This, of course, is related to the work ethic from a young age .

“It is not necessary to protect children from the reality of responsibility. My children benefited because they saw me work hard just to put a roof over our heads, put food in our stomachs and buy second-hand clothes, ”he said.

Read more

3. Let them decide what they want to do

“I never told them what to study. I didn’t check their homework; that was their responsibility,” Maye Musk wrote.

“I raised my children like my parents raised us when we were little: to be independent, kind, honest, considerate and polite.”

4. Don’t get them used to luxury

Maye Musk is in favor of not spoiling her children or letting them get used to the luxuries before they can afford them. As long as they are safe, write, “let them take care of themselves.”

“When they went to university, they lived in quite poor conditions: mattress on the floor, six roommates or a house in ruins. But they were fine with that. If their children are not used to luxury, they survive well,” he said.

You may also like:

VIDEO | Tricks car salesmen use to ‘fool you’