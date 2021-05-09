Advertising investment on Facebook and Instagram grows 68%

May 8, 2021 | 5:00 am

Global reliance on social media marketing to reach consumers at home grew in 2020, and the same growth trajectory continues this year.

Marketers spent 60% more on advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year.

In North America, advertising spending grew to 59%, in Western Europe to 44%, and in Latin America, significantly, to 68%, according to the State of Social Networks and CX report, carried out by Socialbakers.

According to data from Socialbakers, more than half of advertising revenue is generated from the Facebook News Feed. The Instagram Feed, the second most popular placement by spend, is behind with only 16% of the total ads run by advertisers, while Instagram Stories accumulated just over 9% of the total investment during the first quarter.

The upward trend is likely to continue as the world reopens after lockdown by the pandemic and companies increase spending to reach consumers, especially in sectors that due to circumstances were unable to provide their services or do business during this time.

Instagram audience, 40% larger than Facebook

In the first quarter of 2021, the total audience size of the 50 largest brand profiles was 40.3% larger on Instagram than on Facebook.

The audience on Instagram grew 10.3% compared to the first quarter of 2020, while that of Facebook basically remained the same, increasing 0.8%. Engagements remained significantly stronger on Instagram, with 22.7 times more engagements than Facebook, while 53.7% of all brand posts were on Facebook.

The share of posts on Instagram increased since Q4 2020, when Facebook posts accounted for 54.9% of all posts from the 50 largest brand profiles.

In global brand profiles, images made up about 71.2% of all content on Facebook and 65.5% of all content on Instagram. On Facebook, video was the second most common post type, followed by links and status updates.

Facebook’s live videos, which gathered the highest number of organic interactions (see next slide), were used only 0.7% of the time. Looking at the year-over-year changes, Facebook’s distribution has remained relatively stable, while there has been a shift on Instagram, where carousel posts increased 26.5% and images decreased 7.1%

Investment in social networks grows in all industries

According to Socialbakers, when comparing year-over-year, social media spending grew in almost every industry analyzed in the report.

The only exception is the Hospitality sector, where in the first quarter of 2021, spending decreased 5% compared to the first quarter of 2020. In other key sectors, spending grew significantly.

The Automotive sector increased its spending by 102%, the Alcohol industry up to 81%, and E-commerce 66%. The fashion industry increased its spending by 52%, while the Beauty sector only 20%.

The FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) segment increased its spending 59%, and the Financial industry 55%. In general, spending by industry in the analyzed sectors increased 65%.