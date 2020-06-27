The confinement by the coronavirus has brought a paradox to television that will be noticed in the accounts of the chain at the end of the year. In that period, television consumption rose to historical levels and at the same time advertising investment fell, a fundamental pillar of commercial chains. Between March and May, the chains have seen that investment drop by 49% compared to the same period in 2019, according to data from the monthly studies by the consulting firm InfoAdex, which has just published those for May. In total, 267.1 million euros have been stopped entering.

Between March and May of this year, commercial televisions (Mediaset, Atresmedia, DTT and pay channels) received 278.8 million euros in advertising, when in 2019 in that period the number rose to 545 , 9 million. In the month of March – the quarantine began on March 15 -, the drop compared to 2019 went from 181.6 million euros to 139.5, 23.1%. April was the worst month, with a drop from 164.5 million the previous year to 61.6 million this year (62.6% less). And in May similar results were maintained and went from 199.8 million in 2019 to 77.7 million in 2020 (a decrease of 61.1%).

In the last decade, television has been the hegemonic medium in Spain for advertisers, until 2019. During that year, it ceded the first place to digital support (search engines, web pages and social networks), and it is continuing in 2020. Digital is the medium least affected by the health crisis, with losses from the previous year of 24.5% in the section between March and May. InfoAdex data places advertising in the cinema, that of Sunday supplements and that of magazines as the most affected media, with losses of over 95%. In the case of movie theaters, 100% since they have not opened until the end of June.

The advertising drops by Covid-19 have been devastating in all the media. In radio, the third-largest advertising volume after digital and television, investment also fell by 49% between March and May, with the worst month being April (it went from 43.3 million euros in 2019 to 18.7 million in 2020, a drop of 56.8%). With the horizon of the de-escalation, the month of May marked a rise in investment for all the media with respect to April, except for Sunday newspaper supplements, with television being the sector that improved the most, with an evolution of 26.1%.