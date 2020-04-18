On the 9th, publicist Roberta Sabathé left Atibaia, where she lives in the interior of São Paulo, and went to the capital to pick up her father, Raul Marcos Roberto Sabathé, 85, and take him to the emergency unit of Brigadeiro do Hospital Sancta Maggiore, from Prevent Senior. He had been ill during the night and the first suspicion was a panic attack, but the diagnosis proved to be coronavirus. With a history of prostate cancer, another of the face and four surgeries, Raul Marcos was then admitted to the ICU.

“At that moment I was told that I would only have news if I went there in person,” says the publicist. For a week, Roberta tried in different ways to obtain information about her father, but she only got to know his condition after going twice personally to the Sancta Maggiore unit in Santa Cecília, where Raul Marcos is hospitalized and was intubated at the Unit of Intensive Care.

The day after the report addressed the operator Prevent Senior, the publicist finally received a call from a doctor at Sancta Maggiore with information about her father. According to medical and consumer rights experts, the hospital puts patients’ relatives at risk by forcing them to go to the hospital in person. Upon contacting the infected father, Roberta became part of a risk group.

“Offering information only in person is an understatement for not offering. The operator must provide information by all means and not expose people to the risk of contamination,” said Procon-SP executive director, Fernando Capez. According to infectious disease specialist Jean Gorinchteyn, from the Emílio Ribas hospital, information on inmates in any institution must be provided by telephone. He said doctors have tried to discourage physical visits. “We encourage people not to go to hospitals, we chose not to carry out visits, even due to the risk of contamination of visitors”, he concluded.

The operator Prevent Senior was the target of two public prosecutions. The first was criminal and to investigate the possibility of omitting notification of deaths in Sancta Maggiore by coronavirus. The prosecutor to whom the case was filed opted for filing, but the case was reopened and a new prosecutor will be drawn. Judge Gabriela Marques da Silva, of the Central Criminal Forum of Barra Funda, saw “just cause” to keep investigations. The Sancta Maggiore do Itaim unit, in São Paulo, underwent a health surveillance inspection that found the existence of unreported cases. The decision denying the request for filing was sent to the attorney general, Gianpaolo Smanio, who ordered the investigation to proceed. The other MP survey aims to find out if the measures taken by the Health Surveillance and the state health authorities were adequate.

On another front, Procon-SP notified the operator twice with questions about the ratio between the number of beds and the number of members. According to Capez, there was no answer. The next step will be an assessment. Prevent’s staff contradicted Procon and stated that it sent the requested clarifications.

Sought, Prevent’s advisory told the state although the hospital’s policy is to call relatives of inmates whose phones are in the digital medical record daily, precisely to provide updates on the patients’ health status. Upon being informed of the specific case of Sabathe, Prevent did not respond. A week after Raul Marcos was hospitalized and a day after the health operator was triggered by the report, a Prevent doctor called the publicist and, according to her, “was very attentive”.

