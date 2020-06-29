Companies demand that the company ban supremacist publications



By: Azteca News

The organizers of a advertising boycott against Facebook Inc, which has garnered support from a growing list of major companies, is now seeking to increase the pressure for the company to social networks prohibit hate speech.

The « Stop Hate for Profit » campaign will start calling on Europe’s top companies to join the boycott, Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media, said in an interview with ..

Since the campaign launched earlier this month, more than 160 companies, including Verizon Communications and Unilever Plc, have registered to stop buying ads on the social networks largest in the world during the month of July.

Free Press and Common Sense, along with United States civil rights organizations Color of Change and the Anti-Defamation League, launched the campaign after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

« The next step is global pressure, » said Steyer, adding that the campaign hopes to encourage European regulators to take a tougher stance against Facebook.

The European Commission announced in June new guidelines for technology companies, including Facebook, submit monthly reports on how they handle misinformation about the coronavirus.

Outrage in the United States over Floyd’s death has sparked an unprecedented backlash from companies around the world. Its impact has been felt beyond American borders. Unilever, for example, changed the name of a skin lightening product that is very popular in India, called Fair and Lovely.

Jessica González, co-executive director of Free Press, said she contacted major US media and telecommunications firms to ask them to join the campaign.

In response to these demands, Facebook He acknowledged Sunday that he has more work to do and is partnering with civil rights groups and experts to develop new tools to combat hate speech.