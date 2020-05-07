Sad piano chords, gloomy photos of empty streets and close-ups of people looking out the window. So frequent were the coronavirus-themed ads that they followed a similar pattern that a video compiled on YouTube parodied: “Every Covid-19 commercial is exactly the same.”

While the ads sought to convey solidarity with those who sacrificed and suffered, advertisers are finally rethinking lighter pieces.

Anheuser-Busch’s Budweiser reissued their classic 1999 commercial “Whassup” in late April, featuring a group of friends: “If you watch the game, grab a Bud,” with a new catchphrase adapted to the coronavirus era, in which they try to fill the gap due to the lack of live sports: “If you watch the game again, have a Bud”.

In another ad, Diageo’s Smirnoff scoffed at his own poorly planned marketing campaign with TV stars at outdoor parties, telling viewers that the country needs to change its plans “at home is where the puzzles are “

As the United States prepares to lift the provisions asking to stay home and resume business, advertisers are changing the marketing messages to reflect a new mood. The gloomy and empathetic is leading to a more joyous approach.

“We are making sure we are in tune with the climate of where we are on this curve,” Monica Rustgi, vice president of marketing for Budweiser, said in an interview.

Although it is too early to declare a recovery, advertisers in sectors such as banking and technology are preparing for that possibility in the second half of the third quarter. Typically, advertising spending follows, Michael Roth, chief executive of advertising holding Interpublic Group of Companies, told ..

“The most significant factor is the sector they are in,” Roth said, referring to the moment of rebound for some of his clients.

For airlines, one of the most affected industries, “it is difficult for us to see them spending much in the second half of the third quarter.”

Viewers are getting tired of ads expressing gratitude to front-line workers or how brands make returns, said Paul Marobella, executive director of creative advertising agency Havas Creative North America.

“I can feel the change in the work we are doing for the rest of the year, going from stay-at-home messages to ‘let’s move on’ messages,” he added.

Facebook saw signs of stability in ad spending during the first three weeks of April.

Advertisers have cut marketing budgets to control costs due to related uncertainty, including many of the small businesses and direct-to-consumer brands it uses on Facebook to advertise. Facebook said that advertising revenue in the first three weeks of April was almost the same as in the same period the year before.

