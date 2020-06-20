PORTLAND, Maine, USA (AP) – People who are eager to travel the United States for the first time since the pandemic face an adverse vacation landscape this summer: possible tests for coronaviruses and even mandatory quarantines for families.

All states – from Maine to Hawaii – try to combine the containment actions of COVID-19 with encouraging the arrival of visitors from other entities to consume in hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

Many people in the tourism sector have disapproved of the measures for fear that potential walkers would prefer to wait for things to normalize, before looking to go to a beach without worrying about having violated a mandatory quarantine in a state or having to look for where they do a test.

During a pandemic, discretion is the most important part of travel value, said Pauline Frommer, editorial director of Frommers.com and the Frommers travel guides.

“I think it is important that we see what our safe options are. You don’t want to die because you went on vacation, « he added.

Some states like Hawaii have resolved to apply quarantines. Maine, Alaska, and Vermont adopted alternative versions of the tests.

In « Vacationland, » as Maine calls itself, Democratic Governor Janet Mills thought she was doing the tourism sector a favor by providing an alternative to the 14-day quarantine. Visitors can avoid quarantine by showing they tested negative for the virus 72 hours before arrival.

Some hoteliers and restaurateurs complain that the measure falls short of what it takes to attract tourists and save their summer season.

« We don’t think visitors are willing to go through complicated procedures like that. They will simply choose another destination, ”said Steve Hewins of HospitalityMaine, the association that brings together the state’s tourism sector.

Hawaii Governor David Ige extended the state’s mandatory two-week quarantine to all visitors, even as the state weighs in on allowing some travelers to return.

In Florida, which has recently seen an increase in infections, quarantine is mandatory for visitors from New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. New York, for its part, is considering imposing a mandatory quarantine on Florida visitors.

Those traveling to Alaska will be tested upon arrival and will avoid quarantine if negative. However, they are recommended to restrict their activities until they obtain a second negative result on another test.

In Vermont, visitors can cut the two-week quarantine if they test negative after one week.

The Associated Press journalists Becky Bohrer, in Juneau, Alaska; Caleb Jones in Honolulu; Bobby Caina Calvan, in Tallahassee, Florida; Wilson Ring in Montpelier, Vermont, and Holly Ramer, in Concord, New Hampshire contributed to this report.