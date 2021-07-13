ADVERO Properties SOCIMI acquires its tenth building and exceeds 150 affordable rental homes

ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, a real estate investment company listed on BME Growth and specialized in affordable rental housing, formalized last Thursday, July 8, the acquisition of a new residential asset in Spain.

Its about second property that the company acquires in Malaga, after incorporating its first asset in this city just a few days ago. As on the previous occasion, the property is located in the Trinidad neighborhood and consists of 12 fully rented homes, as well as 8 parking spaces and a commercial space, the latter with the possibility of changing its use to residential.

With this latest acquisition, ADVERO adds in its portfolio 10 buildings and 157 affordable rental homes in Spain. The company is present in Barcelona (5 properties in the municipalities of Rubí, Sabadell and Terrassa), Madrid (3 assets in the Tetuán and Vallecas neighborhoods) and Málaga (2 properties in the Trinidad neighborhood).

In the three years since its inception, the company has financed its growth through a combination of capital increases and bank debt. Along these lines, on June 30, ADVERO’s Shareholders’ Meeting delegated to the board of directors the execution of capital increases for a total amount of around 16 million euros to continue boosting its growth.

In parallel, ADVERO signed last week a new 18-year mortgage loan with a fixed interest rate of 1.60%, which places its net financial debt after the last acquisition at 3.7 million euros, which represents 13, 6% of the value of your portfolio, still below the optimal target of 30% set by the board of directors.

ADVERO has consolidated a business model that generates value for its shareholders, which has been highly defensive in the face of the Covid-19 crisis. With occupancy rates of 96% in full-year assets in operation in 2020 and no delinquency, ADVERO is defined as an interesting hedging vehicle against the increase in inflation expected for the coming years, due to the direct correlation between inflation, salaries and rents in the niche of specialization of the company.

The operation has been advised by the real estate consultancy Catella, whose Head of Residential & Land, Gonzalo Zulueta, has stated that “this type of operation only reinforces even more the clear reference of Malaga as a focus of investment”.