The engine develops 90 horsepower

There are front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions

The Suzuki Ignis 2020 earns the right to wear the ECO Label of the DGT thanks to the microhybridization of its engine, a 1.2-liter unit with 90 horsepower that can have front or all-wheel drive, as well as manual or automatic transmission .

He Suzuki Ignis It is the adventurous-looking urban of the Japanese brand, which leaves it with a single clear rival in the entire market, the Fiat Panda. The rest of the models of the similar size, such as the Kia Picanto or the Hyundai i10, have a more civilized appearance. Its renovation for 2020 is based on some aesthetic changes and the adoption of a 12-volt microhybrid system for its engine.

SUZUKI IGNIS 2020: OUTDOOR

Design is one of the differential points of Suzuki Ignis 2020, since it shows its willingness to combine urban use with a certain utility outside the asphalt. The vehicle is built on a new very light platform and is 3.70 meters long. On its front, the led headlights and a prominent grill stand out. The bumpers have been redesigned in their last update.

Suzuki announces three new body colors for the Ignis 2020, which are Pearl Ivory, Metallic Yellow, and Khaki Green. All of them come with a black roof. Previously, the Ignis was available with 14 different colors from which the Japanese firm has not officially ruled out any.

Another of the hallmarks of the Suzuki Ignis It is the C-pillar, where a kind of gills appear. The rear, meanwhile, maintains its usual checkered design.

SUZUKI IGNIS 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the Suzuki Ignis it is simple, which does not prevent the inclusion of new materials and finishes since its last update. The space available for passengers is adequate for the type of vehicle in question. In addition, the multimedia system has a seven-inch screen and protocol compatibility Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The boot capacity is 260 liters, although it drops to 204 in the case of all-wheel drive variants.

SUZUKI IGNIS 2017: EQUIPMENT

He Suzuki Ignis presents two different finishes, the GLE and the GLX. The lightest features elements such as the sliding rear seats, the aforementioned multimedia system, the rear view camera, steering wheel with controls for the phone and audio, the roof bars, 16-inch wheels and heated front seats.

The finish GLX adds the navigator, a leather-covered steering wheel, the climate control, LED headlights, speed controller, the keyless entry and start system, warning for involuntary lane change and pedestrian recognition system.

SUZUKI IGNIS 2020: MECHANICAL

The Suzuki Ignis is for sale with a gasoline engine 1.2 liters and 90 horses offered in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. Since its 2020 update, it has a 12-volt microhybrid system that gives it the right to wear the DGT Eco Label. Fuel consumption according to WLTP It is 5.7 liters per 100 kilometers, while emissions are 127 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled.

There are front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions, the latter called AllGrip. There is also an option to choose between manual or automatic change, specifically a CVT for continuous variator.

The microhybrid system, baptized as SHVS, It provides extra power with an additional lithium ion battery and an ISG generator that supports the engine depending on what is demanded by the accelerator. Battery charging is carried out during decelerations.

SUZUKI IGNIS 2020: PRICE

The price of Suzuki Ignis 2020 in Spain part of 14,575 euros. The all-wheel drive version has an initial cost of 16,075 euros, while the automatic transmission variant associated with the most complete finish starts from 17,220 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/29/2020 Suzuki announces the prices for Spain of the Ignis 2020. 03/04/2020 Suzuki reveals the novelties that the Ignis 2020 brings. 01/14/2020 Suzuki presents the new Ignis all-wheel drive microhybrid engine. 03/12/2017 Suzuki reveals the first details of the new Ignis.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard