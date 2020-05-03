Microids is working together with Moulinsart to develop and launch a game based on the famous comic series The Adventures of Tintin for consoles and PC. This is great news for all fans of one of the most iconic products in European comics and, why not, from around the world.

Unfortunately, the game maker doesn’t reveal which consoles the Tintin video game will hit, so could come to the new PS5 and Xbox Series X, but also to PS4, The Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

According to Stephane Longeard, CEO of Microids through a statement:

“We are very happy to be working on this co-production. We have been willing to make this happen for quite some time. This announcement is the result of a creative process that will allow us to define precisely how this project will be carried out and how the two companies will interact. This really is a dream come true for us. Tintin’s adventures transported millions of readers worldwide and this opportunity will allow us to put our talents at the service of one of the greatest creators of the 20th century and his inked hero: our team members are fans of the famous reporter and will do everything everything possible to pay tribute to this franchise. We are looking forward to starting this project! ”

For his part, Nick Rodwell, director of Moulinsart, added the following:

“The next video game for PC and consoles is inserted quite well in the legacy of the adventures of the most famous reporters. Our ambition is to provide a general public with a fun and friendly game for everyone to enjoy. Microids is for us the ideal partner to bring this new Tintin adventure to life. ”

Regarding the synopsis of the game:

“After navigating all seas, exploring numerous continents, diving deep sea in a submarine, and even walking on the Moon, the most famous reporter is ready for some new interactive adventures.”

The game will include characters like Captain Haddock, Professor Calculus, and the duo of detectives Thompson and Thompson.

We are eager to know the new Tintin video game which, by the way, still does not have a name or release date.

