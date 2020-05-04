In 2006, the English Denise “Dee” Caffari reached her first milestone. She sailed alone and without pause around the world, “In the wrong way” -that is, against sea currents and winds. She spent a total of six months confined to a 6.70 m2 boat, with few amenities and only one form of entertainment: karaoke. Three years later, she completed the Vendée Globe Regatta, one of the most extreme tests in the field, setting a new record: she was the first woman to steer without stopping or attending across the globe, in both directions.

In an interview with Clarín, this 21st-century adventurer reflected on the pandemic, isolation, and fears of the unknown. Focusing on goals, hope, and connection to affections, he shared the teachings left to him loneliness, the sea and its obstacles.

– Throughout your career, you embarked on bold challenges. Most of them, without company. What did you learn about isolation? And what would you recommend to people facing this situation today?

– I spent many months alone at sea. The longest period was during the “Aviva Challenge”, between 2005 and 2006, which lasted for six months. My isolation was a choice and I had a specific goal that I was working for. In that sense, the circumstances were very different from the ones we have to go through today. However, I think I can pass on tips on how to go through the running of the bulls. First, it must be understood that this does not have to be a synonym for loneliness. It is important to find alternative ways to connect with others, to avoid a negative spiral. Keeping in touch with friends and family, by whatever means possible, is essential. There are many online support groups that can also serve as a source of help and inspiration. We move in an unknown environment and the future is uncertain, so one of my tips for these difficult days is simply to wait: focus on spending the day to day, or even the next few hours, instead of projecting what may happen inside of a few weeks or months. On good days, you can explore opportunities, projects or activities, for which perhaps there was no time before. We are weathering a storm that, like all, will pass.

It is important to find alternative ways to connect with others, to avoid a negative spiral. Keeping in touch with friends and family, by whatever means possible, is essential. There are many online support groups that can also serve as a source of help and inspiration. Denise Caffari

– How important is it to maintain a routine and what did yours consist of during the long months at sea?

For most of us, going to work, school or the gym is part of everyday life: in current circumstances, we have to occupy that time. For me, having a routine is a pillar of motivation. Not only does it make time go faster, but it also provides focus and purpose.

On board, I depended on two weather forecasts that were downloaded at a specific time. When I wasn’t checking the weather or planning my tactic and strategy for the next few days, I was preparing my food and eating at regular intervals; sleeping when possible; checking that all systems work; communicating with my ground team; or carrying out repairs and maintenance. When she wasn’t busy with those tasks, she sailed the boat and tried to get it as fast as possible in the right direction. So it was incredibly easy to fill 24 hours a day.

Look also

– How did you manage to keep in touch with your family and friends throughout your journeys?

Technology has come a long way since my first solo trip. Back then, I was able to keep in touch with my loved ones through emails and the phone. It is now possible to make video calls, which is very nice, because one of the main things that I missed during my trip was facial expressions. Never underestimate the power of non-verbal communication. The grimaces, the gestures, say much more than words and convey true emotions.

-Do you have recommendations or “tips” to adapt to new environments and situations?

It is vital to do inner work to accept new situations as quickly as possible. We are used to having control over most areas of our lives: now, we all need to relax. Change is the only constant in life. Adapting to a new environment or situation is never easy, but we can focus on areas that we can control, so we don’t waste energy worrying about things that might not even happen. None of us knows what is around the corner: incorporating the new reality will allow us to think more clearly and calmly.

– What fears arose when you were sailing alone? And how do you feel that your experience can help people who are afraid of the current crisis?

Often I had to suddenly adjust to forces beyond my control – from bad weather, to damage to the boat, to equipment failure. Instead of being afraid, I always tried to be as prepared as possible for every eventuality. Having a plan makes the difference between feeling helpless and having hope.

Dee Caffari

Adapting to a new environment or situation is never easy, but we can focus on areas that we can control, so we don’t waste energy worrying about things that might not even happen. None of us knows what is around the corner: incorporating the new reality will allow us to think more clearly and calmly. Deef Caffari

Do you consider that what you lived gave you tools to better deal with quarantine and social distancing?

Anyone who has been through long stretches of loneliness in extreme conditions is likely to cope better with the current situation. However, many other people have also found that being locked up allows them to spend quality time with their family or pursue new hobbies. Turning fears and anxieties into positive experiences helps keep you optimistic even in the darkest moments.

Dee Caffari, in his role as a speaker.

– You said that the future is likely to undergo changes after the coronavirus. What do you think awaits us as humanity on the other side of the pandemic?

I remain hopeful that the exit from the crisis will bring some positive results. Perhaps we will see a less frenetic pace of life, a balance between healthier work and personal life. If remote work persists, the effect of reduced trips to offices can represent a reduction in harmful emissions to the environment. Perhaps there is, finally, a greater understanding of nature: an appreciation of what we have, as well as a drop in consumerism and food waste. We are obliged to carry out many changes. If we do them right, we can reverse the damaging effects of climate change, for example. I hope that the “new normal” on the other side of this crisis leads to a greater appreciation for essential workers, a decrease in pollution and the consolidation of a sense of community that, it seems to me, has brought us all closer together.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE