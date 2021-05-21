Adventure Experience, the appointment of the maxitrail and motorcycle trips

05/21/2021 at 11:55 AM CEST

The Advenure experience it’s here. The main national event dedicated to trail / adventure type motorcycles and motorcycle trips will be held on June 19 and 20, the facilities of the Rocco’s Ranch, next to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Because trail and adventure type motorcycles are the great protagonists of the moment. Few are the motorcycle manufacturers that do not have a trail in their catalog. Not in vain are they the favorite motorcycles of the ‘Baby Boom’ generation, the largest demographic mass in Spain in history and also of lovers of motorcycle trips. And in this scenario Adventure Experience was born to postulate itself as the national reference event in the trail / adventure world, an event structured as two macro days of tests where motorcycle manufacturers, equipment manufacturers, aftermarket firms, agencies will meet. rental and travel; in short, the whole world that gives life to this segment.

The appointment will be on June 19 and 20 at the Rocco’s Ranch facilities, next to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, located just 20 minutes from Barcelona, ​​in a 120,000 m2 space where there will be room for the exhibition area installed in the oval dirt track circuit, always complying with the regulations on capacity provided to ensure the safety of exhibitors and visitors. In addition to the test bikes of the brands, Adventure Experience will have areas where different activities will be carried out with their own motorcycle, such as the Erg Chebbi (a tongue of sand), a skill zone or an introductory course to driving on land.

Adventure Experience is postulated as the best scenario and a unique opportunity for users and lovers of motorcycle trips and trail adventure where

know all the news, try all the motorcycles in the segment, from the new Harley-Davidson Pan America to the powerful Ducati Multistrada V4, the Yamaha Ténéré 700, Honda Africa Twin, Royal Enfield Himalayan.

“With Adventure Experience an event is staged for lovers of motorcycle tourism and users of adventure-type motorcycles in which they will be able to know and try the novelties offered by the sector in a totally interactive way. Attendees will be able to live unique experiences in motorbike and enjoy a different weekend. Because after these months of local confinement there is more desire to ride a motorbike than ever & rdquor ;, he explains Alex de Juan, co-organizer of the event and adds that “we are aware of the health situation in which we find ourselves and we have developed a protocol with anticovid measures for the safety of all attendees & rdquor ;.

In addition to the exhibition space and product tests, the visitor will be able to participate in a series of workshops and talks with maxitrail motorcycles and motorcycle trips as protagonists. Special mention deserves the Adventure Experience Tour, a 150-kilometer road route parallel to the event To continue with a road book with a beginning and end at Rocco’s Ranch, an activity to be carried out prior registration that includes a welcome pack with the route meter, commemorative t-shirt and other details with a registration price of 40 euros and 30 euros for the companion .

The Adventure Experience tickets are already on sale at a price of eight euros the general advance, which gives the right to enter the exhibition area, motorcycle test and parking, and the general with activities for 15 euros to also be able to participate in a whole series of activities with your own motorcycle, such as the erg Chebbi or sand tongue or the trail initiation course. For more information and advance purchase of Adventure Experience tickets you can visit the Web