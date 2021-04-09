Advent Children to relaunch in 4K HDR

It is known to all that the seventh installment of the classic Square Enix role-playing saga, Final Fantasy VII, is a favorite of both the public and developers. So much so, that since its first release 24 years ago, the game has received not only ports to other platforms, but parallel deliveries such as Crisis Core or Dirge of Cerberus, its successful remake for PS4 and PS5, and even its own animated film. 3D.

Remember that Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children was the most direct continuation of the events of the original PlayStation game, which already surprised us at the time with some character models not only far from the polygons of the original 1997 game, but much closer to those of his latest installment Remake.

And is that in fact the latter will once again be the protagonist with its re-release, under a full remastering that will allow us to enjoy it again in 4K HDR resolution.

This remastered version will include all the contents of the extended version with 26 extra minutes and more than 1,000 revised scenes, remastered to reach a resolution up to 4K with HDR10 support, in addition to new English and Japanese audio tracks re-recorded with 5.1 audio, and general support for Dolby Atmos technology.

In addition, a second Blu-Ray disc will be included with some additional extras such as the anime medium-length film On the Way to a Smile – Episode: Denzel, as well as the first HD movie remastering.

.

It is thus expected that this new version of Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children 4K begins to be distributed starting next June 8, just two days before the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade to PS5, although we can already find the movie available for pre-purchase through Amazon, under a base price of $ 31.

Although it may be better to wait to complete this second part of the Remake to see the film, since if already in its day it was difficult for many to finish understanding and linking the events of it with the game, after the slight restructuring seen in Final Fantasy VII: Remake, it is possible that many of the fans who only know this latest installment have even more trouble following the story line.