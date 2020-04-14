Since WhatsApp prohibited the forwarding of a message to more than one person and prevents using the traditional method of copying and pasting some users, many people have started looking for alternatives. AND the main alternative is Telegram.

A brief presentation of Telegram: its advantages

Surely we have all heard of Telegram at some point, but let’s take a closer look at the service. In general, Telegram is described as the competition of WhatsApp, but it is much more than this and, in many points, the Telegram experience is infinitely superior. Let’s see its strengths:

Native apps for all operating systems: Telegram offers native apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch, as well as Android phones and Windows computers. Whatever device we have we can use Telegram.

Open source: All Telegram apps are open source, this means that any security researcher can see the exact operation of the app. With this we gain that security flaws or strange behavior can be detected and repaired. Anyone with enough knowledge can check the app from top to bottom.

Cloud-based: Telegram uses a cloud of servers to function. This means that we can have the iPhone turned off or out of coverage and receive the messages on our iPad or Mac with total normality. In addition, it is not even necessary to make backup copies, the information remains in the encrypted cloud only for us when we change the phone or delete the application.

Privacy & Security: Telegram does not sell advertising or user data. Its business model is supported by donations from entities that cooperate with communication alternatives that respect our privacy.

Encryption and metadata: About encryption, it goes without saying that when we hear that WhatsApp has a more secure encryption than Telegram, part of the truth. WhatsApp encrypts messages so that only we have the key, however it analyzes everything else: how many messages do we send, with whom, how often, use of the application, our location, information from our contacts, if we send videos, photos or links , all the telephone numbers and emails of our contacts, etc. Telegram, on the other hand, has (safely) the encryption key of the chats when we do not use Private Chat, an option of the app, but it does not analyze any pattern of use or personal information.

Bots: In Telegram we can use Bots, small utilities with which we relate through the same chat to perform a multitude of actions. From receiving or sending Gmail messages, to consulting twitter, searching gifs or converting images.

How to register and use Telegram

Very easy, the first thing we will do is download the application from the App Store. Then, when opening the app, we introduce our phone number and six digit code that we will receive by SMS. And that easy, we can already start writing to our contacts or search and subscribe to a channel, such as the Applesfera channel.

From here the design of the app is very simple. We find four tabs: Contacts, Calls, Chats and Settings.

Contacts: where we can find all our contacts that use Telegram. We can order them for the last time online or alphabetically. To write to a contact we simply touch it, if we want to start a secret chat, with end-to-end encryption, we hold down their name and choose Start secret chat.

Calls: where we find the list of calls made and received. We can touch the button in the form of a telephone and a “+” sign to select a contact to call from the list.

Chats: where we have the list of all the chats in progress. By sliding from right to left on top of any chat we can archive, delete or silence it. By sliding from left to right we can mark as unread or pin the chat at the top of the screen for easier access.

Settings: where to see access from all our devices, manage notifications, privacy and security settings, data and storage, appearance, language, stickers and get technical support.

At the chat level, that is, within the conversation, the use of the app is very similar to most messaging apps. We can attach any file or image using the clip at the bottom left and record audio notes with the microphone on the right. In addition, by holding down any message we can reply, copy, forward, report or delete (for us and our recipients), in addition to sharing it in other apps. Finally, to reply to a message, we just have to slide it slightly to the left.

Today it seems that messaging apps have already reached a point of maturity where innovation is lighter and the differences are in reliability and ease of use. One thing is clear, there are more options than WhatsApp, which, incidentally, has a lot of room for improvement.

