Advantages of 5G technology that are already among us

Latency, or server timeout, it is now practically unnoticeable thanks to 5G. And if we go beyond having a phone in our hands, we will be able to see its usefulness in the near future. Thanks to this reduction, it will be possible for communications between an autonomous car and the traffic management centers to also be in real time. It will allow the vehicle to quickly receive any incident in complex city driving situations and assess the options to be taken. It will be impossible for your car to skip a red light when you are not driving.

Within the domestic sphere, it will allow have more devices connected without this affecting the quality of communications. It is evident that more and more, smart homes that make use of home automation need very fast networks to be able to offer a competitive response. The IoT is making its way in a huge way. It is estimated that 5G will be able, once it is at full performance, to support 1 million connected devices per square kilometer.

Save lives from a distance

What is really striking is how this technology can save lives. It is capable of using its speed and absence of latency to perform surgical procedures remotely. The example was given last year with a surgeon who was in London and whose patient was a banana and who was in an operating room in California. The doctor managed to perform a suture in real time. If we imagine the possibilities of saving lives in a short time and without a specialized medical team having to travel, we will understand the usefulness of 5G.

And saving lives is something that can be done in different ways, one of them is with the fight against fire. Drones equipped with this technology will be able to send georeferenced data, as well as heat maps and the disposition of the human team in front of a fire. Waiting times will be reduced and a fire could be stopped more quickly.

Day to day with your mobile device

If you have a mobile device with 5G technology, you will have seen an improvement in the speed of internet connections. Although at the moment the assigned bands are not as fast as expected, the change is evident. Voice transmission also experiences an improvement. In this way, it is possible to experience a better quality of communications. Another associated effect is that the battery of our devices can result in a more efficient management of its consumption.

The speed of 5G networks allows users to online games in multiplayer version can develop without interruption, and providing an experience never seen before. But this new version of broadband has many possibilities that, as we have seen, have nothing to do with leisure. A turning back is no longer possible.

The 5G revolution has only just begun and it is an unstoppable phenomenon. Despite the criticisms made by some organizations and friends of convoluted hypotheses, this technology has not been proven to be harmful to health nor does it cause the development of some diseases. 5G is here to give us a new world of possibilities.