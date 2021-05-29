advantages and why it fell into disuse

There are certain design details that we love. Features like “gull-wing” doors, side exhaust vents or perfectly sculpted hood trims with inexpressible appeal. And just mentioning this last component, some time ago there was the reverse opening hood. Why is this abandoned setup so popular with car enthusiasts?

While it’s likely the product of the oddity of the feature, the resulting interest, and the overall form, it’s more than just a curiosity. The inverted hood is an innovation from a pre-car era. It is not especially different on an engineering level from the now conventional front opening, but certainly has fallen out of favor almost completely and it has become a true rarity in today’s market. However, there are reasons why we should have kept it (and reasons why not).

First, let’s clarify exactly what a front flip-top hood is. There are a number of different terms to describe the same thing, but since the latter are so strange nowadays, there can be some confusion about what to call them no matter how practical. In the early days of the automotive industry, most of the hoods were two pieces, hinged in the middle to allow opening from the side rather than the front or rear and folding like “gull wings” to provide access to the engine.

The next development in terms of technique to hide the engine compartment was the introduction of the front or inverted opening hood that we know today, in one piece. These were known as shell bonnetsregardless of their direction of whether they were hinged on the front or back. Those with anchor points in front had their heyday in the mid-20th century, and were established as a common design in the 1950s. By the 1970s, however, its use had already declined significantly.

What advantages then did a reverse opening hood offer? While they have fallen out of favor today, the reverse hood was once quite popular. They appeared frequently in the small sports cars of most manufacturers, such as the Ford thunderbird, the Sunbeam Alpine or the Triumph Spitfire. Some owners even modified the conventional opening hoods of their cars to reverse the way they lift, as was the case with the Austin Healey Sprite “Bugeye” shown just below these lines.

The main reason for the popularity in the boom of the forward-folding hood was access to the engine offered by its design. While those with hinges close to the windshield often open at an angle close to 45 degrees, a hood that opens upside down can open almost 90 °. There is no limit to headroom when you look over the engine from above, and the lighting improves with the hood open back and forth, rather than just up. It was just more comfortable.

In pinless high-performance vehicles, such as the first-generation Dodge Viper (SR I), a front folding hood also reduces the risk in the event that the hood latch fails. Since this opens in the same direction the car is traveling Instead of in the direction that the wind passes over it, the possibility of blowing the wind into the driver’s field of vision at high speeds is eliminated. This is the same risk posed by suicide doors, from which they are named.

Of course, neither suicide doors nor inverted hoods are at risk of opening on modern cars, with better anchors and build tolerances. Similarly, with mechanical hearts less and less interesting for customers As diagnostic tools play a more important role today, span access is not the advantage it used to be. However, reverse-opening hoods, like suicide doors, still have the advantage of a design that arouses passions.

But there are also a few reasons why this format has almost disappeared from the motor world. In places where a front license plate, the inverted drop down hoods combined with the low grills can cause the slab to scrape the pavement when the hood is opened. In addition, some have expressed their concern for safety, suggesting that having the front hinges installed is more dangerous for pedestrians, and in the event of a frontal collision, could allow the hood to fly forward.

However, the biggest problem is probably integration for headlight brackets, fenders and grille in the traditional “standard” opening hood design. In a crash, damage to any one of these parts requires replacement of all of them. Of course, there are front-opening hoods that don’t integrate all of these parts, but then compromise the ability to open fully. Therefore, access to the engine is no longer better and the design is reduced to a mere stylistic variation of the conventional modern hood.