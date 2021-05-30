Advantages and disadvantages of the internet of things: towards a global brain that will connect everything

Humanity is heading towards an interconnected world 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, without interruption. This ability to be generating, producing, collecting, concentrating information from multiple sources is known as IoT, for its acronym in English. We explain the advantages and disadvantages of the internet of things.

“We are creating a huge global brain, made up of humans, things, nature, all interconnected,” he explains. Fabian Romo, Director of Institutional Systems and Services of the General Directorate of Computing and Information and Computing Technologies of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Its antecedents date back to the 1960s, when a Robert Taylor, director of the Office for Information Processing Technologies, came up with serial connection to computers at the Stanford Research Institute, the University of California at Los Angeles, the University of California at Santa Barbara and the University of Utah .

The project, called ARPANET, was the antecedent of what we know as the internet.

After communicating computers with each other, communication between users and computers came, later social networks led to communication between humans and the next step is global communication between humans with devices of all kinds, from smart watches, phones, sensors, cameras. , thermometers, vehicles, trains, airplanes, devices that by means of artificial intelligence make autonomous decisions.

Advantages and disadvantages of the internet of things

The IoT promises a life of comfort, because without leaving home it is possible to pay for services, schedule the purchase of food to arrive at home, schedule the automatic watering of the garden or activate the heating to find the right climate upon arrival home, according to Rafaela silva, Coordinator of the Virtual Campus, of the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM), Lerma Unit.

The company CISCO Systems foresees for Mexico that the Internet of Things will generate profits of up to 1.6 billion dollars by 2025, that there will be 184.4 million connected devices by 2023.

IDC Mexico estimates for this year that this market will grow by 25%.

The market potential is huge, however, We must also seek to reduce the gaps in access to information and communication technologies.

The last population census carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography in 2020 shows that between 2010 and 2020 the availability of cell phones in homes grew from 65.1 to 87.5%, the internet from 21.3 to 52.1%, computers or laptops from 29.4 to 37.6%, 91.1% of private homes have television and fixed telephone lines decreased from 43.2 to 37.5%.

The fact of bringing a smart cell phone that adds the steps taken by a person, downloading applications to remotely monitor the security cameras installed at home or purchasing virtual assistants -such as Alexa- already introduces us to the internet of things, although each time they will more sophisticated technologies and connections.

Although they are already a reality in cities, the challenge is to connect the countryside and rural areas.

IoT, the promise of a better world

The IoT offers advantages for the control of climate change, better crops and sustainable development, but, if it is used in a negative way, problems such as increasing carbon footprints, the greenhouse effect and an excessive use of energy resources of the type will accelerate. non-renewable, explains Fabián Romo.

In agriculture, the internet of things will allow a rational use of water, fertilizers and pesticides, with this it is expected that greenhouse gas emissions and water waste will be reduced.

“With moisture sensors in the soil, acidity sensors or certain chemical compounds that are buried, it will be possible to know with precision the amount of water, the chemical composition of the soil and the optimal moment to sow because the growth of the plant can be analyzed. through biometric sensors and cameras, ”says Romo.

In health, it has a potential benefit, since a doctor can remotely monitor a patient’s treatment.

With daily measurements of heart rate, glucose, hours of sleep, diet, exercise, oxygenation level, the information will be stored in a cloud, it can be analyzed for periods of time and more accurate diagnoses can be made.

Similarly, pharmaceutical companies will deliver specific bags with the drugs that the patient must consume per day based on the measurements of the biometric devices.

If you also have assistants like Alexa, it will remind you of the time to take the medicine.

Challenges of the internet of things

Ensuring user safety is a priority. Rafaela Silva, an academic at the Lerma Unit UAM, comments that they have set up an investigation area on forensic computing, where the equipment is analyzed to detect when someone has entered it remotely and hacks it. As in the CSI series you find out what happened and what did to him.

“We are setting up the laboratory and what we do is analyze cyber crimes. We see that it is necessary to define new crimes and make an addition in the laws that includes everything related to Big Data. All companies that are collecting our information, under a very formal scheme, must commit to taking care of it. The government must promote this digital transformation and leave adequate regulation, ”says Silva.

The first challenge is to have massive storage systems where information can be stored. The second is to ensure the privacy of the information that is stored there. And the third is to exploit that information. That’s where data science comes in, he adds.

Romo comments that the protection of personal data will become more and more relevant.

For example, a congenital condition should not pose a problem, but some people may use it in a negative way to try to extort money or disclose private information.

And it is not only about guaranteeing the security of a device but also the stability of the network and services.

The main attacks that have occurred to computer networks or services such as streaming, online music or social networks in recent years have been supported by vulnerabilities in devices that make up the Internet of Things.

“Between 2017 and 2018, two very important types of attacks were registered that affected the operation of social networks, streaming services, and the type of attack known as denial of service or DDoS was generated by occupying or making use of camera vulnerabilities. robotics and sensor devices for access to doors or electrical plates connected to the internet ”.

The expert considers that both hardware and software require sufficient protection to prevent them from being compromised by malicious users, because once they have control of these they become a kind of zombies whose only function is to attack certain services connected to the Internet to the point of collapsing a system.