Advantage Fujimori in dispute over Peru; presidential elections

LIME.

Peru’s presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori is leading the way.

According to the count of the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), the standard-bearer of Fuerza Popular takes 52.9% of the votes.

With what surpasses the candidate of Peru Libre, Pedro Castillo, who has 47%, with 42% of the votes computed at the close of this edition.

“You have to stay calm, you have to be prudent. I call for the broadest sanity, what we have heard is not official, ”Castillo said before hundreds of supporters.

Fujimori, for her part, asked to wait for the official counts, while she was accompanied by her family and supporters.

“Seeing that the margin is so small, it is essential to maintain prudence and I say that for all Peruvians,” he said.

In the 2016 election, Keiko lost by 0.24% of the vote.

Earlier, Castillo called to defend the vote.

“I call upon the Peruvian people from all corners of the country to attend the streets in peace to be vigilant in the defense of democracy,” Castillo said after the polls closed.

Followers of the leftist professor marched in support of the candidate through the streets of Huancayo, the most important city in central Peru.

For her part, the daughter of the imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori – accused of torture, intimidation and espionage of journalists in his ten years in office – asked to restore unity after the polarization in the campaigns.

“Our country arrives on June 6 very polarized and starting tomorrow it will be essential to work on that space of unity,” he said, who is seeking the presidency for the third time.

In this scenario, the president of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, called for respecting the results of the elections regardless of the winner.

“What is most important is to respect the will of the people. Electoral bodies are autonomous. What the executive does is support them and respect their autonomy, “he said after casting his vote.

The current president came to power amid a political crisis in November 2020.

At that time, in just one week the country had three presidents: Martín Vizcarra, elected by popular vote and dismissed by Congress due to permanent moral incapacity, and Manuel Merino, forced to resign due to a popular revolt.

During the campaigns, both candidates promised to quickly vaccinate the entire population against the coronavirus. In addition, they are conservative on social issues, opposed to abortion and same-sex marriage.

Therefore, the battlefield between the two candidates lies in the economic model.

Keiko Fujimori seeks to maintain the current free market system, without state intervention in the business sector, due to a Constitution written in 1993 under the government of Alberto Fujimori.

For his part, Castillo proposed to rewrite the Constitution to modify the economic system and achieve more income for education and health with the participation of the State in the extraction of natural resources such as mining, oil and gas.

For the elections, there were 166 observers from international organizations such as the Organization of American States and the Inter-American Union of International Organizations.

“So the conditions for reasonable and transparent elections are served,” said the president of the National Elections Jury, Jorge Salas Arenas.

Whoever wins the presidential ballot will govern for a period of five years, from July 28, 2021 to July 28, 2026.