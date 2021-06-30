Advances with the multi-device support of WhatsApp, here are all the details

WhatsApp is preparing for a multi-device support that would arrive in “one or two months”, with limitations such as four simultaneous devices and a single smartphone to register the account.

We have asked for it by hook or by crook, actively and passively, civilly and criminally; and we have almost even to the limit of begging Facebook for the multi-device support for WhatsApp That they have been promising us for several years and that it was finally confirmed a few months ago still without dates and reporting some limitations.

In fact, we already know that it will not be a “real” cross-platform functionality, not at least like Telegram, but you can activate the same WhatsApp account on up to four different devices with the important detail that only a smartphone can be used to register it as the main terminal.

Now, it has been some regulars like WaBetaInfo colleagues who anticipate us the first screenshots of the multi-device mode of WhatsApp, straight from beta versions of the popular Android messaging service.

WhatsApp finalizes its multi-device functionality and many details are already in the ‘beta’ for Android, which is preparing to try to meet the deadline of about two months announced by Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg confirms multi-device support on WhatsApp and more news to come soon

The truth is For almost two years there has been talk of the multi-device for WhatsApp comparing the popular service with a Telegram that does work on multiple devices and in a multiplatform mode always synchronized. In any case, it has not been until a few months ago when Facebook announced the development of this functionality, and a few weeks ago the CEO of the Menlo Park company reported about two months to have the multi-device available at least in beta.

We also know that thanks to this new mode, we will be able to access WhatsApp Web, Desktop, Mobile or other versions independently, which means that it will not be necessary for the smartphone to always be connected to the Internet to offer connectivity and synchronization to other devices.

The limitations are in the maximum number of four devices linked to a single account and a single smartphone to register it, so it will certainly be very useful but it will still not be at the level of Telegram.

In any case, the work is still going on and in the version 2.21.14.1 of WhatsApp Beta We can find screenshots like this that we show you indicating the keys of the multi-device functionality, announcing in advance that calls and messages will be end-to-end encrypted despite multi-device mode.

Everything that had already been commented on is confirmed in the capture, such as the four simultaneous devices and a single smartphone as the main terminal to register the account. Also, we know that slots can be released when we reach the maximum of four, so it will be possible to make new associations if we change devices.

Let time pass quickly, please, we all need the multi-device WhatsApp at once … Or are you not impatient?

