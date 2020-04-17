Apr 17 (.) – Recent advances in women’s soccer are at risk of disappearing due to the paralysis of the sport caused by the new coronavirus, players union FIFPRO told . television on Friday.

FIFPRO said in a report released Thursday that women’s sport could face an “existential threat” and many players could lose their livelihood as a result of the pandemic.

“I think it’s fair to say that (women’s soccer) is going to be much more affected (than men’s),” said FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann. “It is a huge blow to the game, absolutely, and we must also understand that it is not just the big tournaments,” he added.

“(It risks) going back many years in its development if we don’t pay attention to that now,” he said.

Baer-Hoffmann said that while soccer clubs are the main source of income in men’s soccer, many players “rely heavily on their income to represent their countries.”

“They usually have a double stream of income between their clubs and their national soccer teams,” he said. “Now, when no games are played, many of those players will have trouble receiving that compensation from the federations, which could force them to abandon their professional careers,” he said.

Women’s football also relies heavily on international tournaments for its visibility, which means that the postponement of the 2020 Olympics to 2021 is a significant blow.

“We need those events to continue to drive public attention,” he said.

Arsenal captain Kim Little added that many players have been left in a “vulnerable position.”

“The circumstances in which many players work are very unstable in the sense that the contracts are not particularly long, some players must have a second job because financially they cannot live on soccer salary,” he said.

(Written by Brian Homewood; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)