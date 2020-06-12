In the past 20 years, the number of child victims of child labor has decreased by 94 million, an important achievement that could be reversed as a consequence of the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and that could push millions of children to have to work, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Both agencies have presented a joint report “COVID-19 and child labor: A time of crisis, a time to act” on the occasion of June 12 the world day against this practice.

In it, they warn that not only the pandemic crisis could force millions of children to start working, but those who already work may have to do it for longer hours, or in worse conditions. Many of them could be forced to do the worst forms of work, which would cause significant damage to their health and safety.

“Given the serious consequences of the pandemic on families’ incomes, many of them, having no support whatsoever, could resort to child labor,” says ILO Director-General Guy Ryder. “Social protection is essential in times of crisis, since it allows providing assistance to the most vulnerable,” he says.

In the opinion of the ILO’s highest official, “taking into account the problems associated with child labor in the framework of broader policies on education, social protection, justice, labor markets and human and labor rights at international level makes a fundamental difference “

According to the joint report, COVID-19 could cause an increase in poverty and, therefore, an increase in child labor, since households use all available means to survive. Some studies claim that an increase of one percentage point in the level of poverty leads to an increase of 0.7 percent, or more, in child labor.

In this sense, the executive director of UNICEF, Henrietta Fore, recalls that “in times of crisis, child labor becomes a survival mechanism for many families.” “As poverty increases, schools close and the availability of social services decreases, more children are pushed to work,” he adds.

Therefore, he maintains that “when we imagine the world after COVID-19, we must ensure that children and their families have the tools

needed to face similar storms in the future. “” Quality education, social protection services and better economic opportunities can change things, “says the head of UNICEF.

According to both agencies, vulnerable population groups, particularly those working in the informal sector and migrant workers, will suffer the most from the effects of the economic recession, the increase in informality and unemployment, as well as the general worsening of the quality of life, health crises and deficiencies in social protection systems, among other adverse consequences of the crisis.

They also emphasize that there is increasing evidence that child labor is increasing as schools close during the pandemic. The temporary closure of schools currently affects more than 1 billion students in more than 130 countries. Even when classes resume, they warn, some parents may no longer be able to afford to send their children to school.

The result could be more children forced into dangerous and exploitative work. Furthermore, they warn, gender inequality may be exacerbated, since girls are particularly vulnerable to exploitation in the agricultural sector and in informal or domestic work.

The report proposes a set of measures aimed at mitigating the risk of increased child labor, including expanding social protection, facilitating credit for households in poverty, promoting decent work for adults, facilitating return children to school without school fees, and have more resources to carry out labor inspections and enforce the law.